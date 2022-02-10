Mariner LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $28,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,421,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

