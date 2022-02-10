Mariner LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

HON opened at $196.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.03 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.