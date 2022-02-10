Mariner LLC Has $34.94 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 587,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,106,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 548,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of USB opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

