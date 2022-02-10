Mariner LLC Buys 38,238 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $55,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 717,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 86,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

