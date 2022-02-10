MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 595,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 646,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. MariMed had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MariMed Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.