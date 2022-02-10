MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 595,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 646,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. MariMed had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MariMed Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MariMed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.