Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Sells $364,613.70 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPC stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,967.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

