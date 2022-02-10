Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Sells 329,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 329,000 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 5.5% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Western Digital worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 232,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

