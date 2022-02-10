Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.64.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$26.90 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock has a market cap of C$52.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

