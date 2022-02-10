ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. 7,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
