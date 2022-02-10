Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ MNDT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mandiant Company Profile
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
