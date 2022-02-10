Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MNDT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,903. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Mandiant alerts:

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.