Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
MBUU traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,625. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
