Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183,649 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $172,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

