Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 38,142 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,142 shares during the quarter. Toro accounts for 2.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 2.45% of Toro worth $253,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Toro by 3,146.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 38.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $100.23. 791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

