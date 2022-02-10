Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 161,186 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,186 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $58,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Several brokerages have commented on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 380,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

