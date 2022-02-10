Mairs & Power Inc. Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,482 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,421. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

