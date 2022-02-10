Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 44,266 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

