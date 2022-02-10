Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Down to $18.57

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $18.01. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $871.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 132.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 117,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 275,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 195,231 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

