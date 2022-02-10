Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stake Cut by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MX. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 1,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,230. The firm has a market cap of $872.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

