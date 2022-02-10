Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $618.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $491.90 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

