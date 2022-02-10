Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $821,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,584,365 shares of company stock worth $126,820,318 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

