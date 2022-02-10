Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

