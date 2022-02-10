Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

