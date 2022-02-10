Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4,411.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,663,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $159,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.