Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,877,000 after buying an additional 263,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

