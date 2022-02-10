Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 48,371 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 82.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,281. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.40 and a beta of 2.44. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

