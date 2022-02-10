MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.06 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. 531,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,144 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

