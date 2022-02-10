Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Citigroup increased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

MAC stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

