Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

