Luxor Capital Group LP Takes Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,505,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,333,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYZN shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
Shares of HYZN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 56,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,070. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyzon Motors Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
