Luxor Capital Group LP Lowers Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,843 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.8% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $201,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after buying an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after buying an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of CVNA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.46. 42,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $274.59. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $130.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

