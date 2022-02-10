Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $3.15 Million in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $38,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

