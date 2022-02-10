Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $26.78 Million in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 602,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.12% of Toast as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 over the last three months.
NYSE TOST traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 59,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toast Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
