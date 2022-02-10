Luxor Capital Group LP Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog stock traded up $25.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.67. The company had a trading volume of 508,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,309. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

