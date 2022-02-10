Luxor Capital Group LP Buys New Stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $299,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $417,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $908,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,077,000.

Get Bilander Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilander Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilander Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.