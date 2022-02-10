Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 520 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

