Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $67,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.22. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.