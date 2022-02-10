Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Shares of CI opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average is $216.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

