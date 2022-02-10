London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 74,215 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,215 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 2.86% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,343. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

