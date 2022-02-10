London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 690 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Twitter by 20.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. 852,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,951,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.