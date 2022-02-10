London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $28.27 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 562.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 61,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 684,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,304. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

