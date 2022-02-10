London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $25.80 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.00. 11,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,454. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,061,136 shares of company stock worth $703,984,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

