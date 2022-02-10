London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,251 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.14. 410,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $138.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $467.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

