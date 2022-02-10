Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 123,547 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

