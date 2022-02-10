Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,999 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 118.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $747,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.