Loews (NYSE:L) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Loews (NYSE:L) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Loews by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

