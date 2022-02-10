Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,290,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $445,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $394.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.42. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $397.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

