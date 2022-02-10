Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

LMT stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $397.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

