LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $74.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

