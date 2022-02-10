LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
RAMP traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.42. 19,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 1.16.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveRamp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.75% of LiveRamp worth $55,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
