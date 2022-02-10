LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce sales of $123.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.44 million and the highest is $125.10 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $469.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 794,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,002. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

